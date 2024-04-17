Truck slams through side of Brockton liquor store

BROCKTON, Mass. — Crews are boarding up a Brockton liquor store after a truck slammed through the side of the building on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the Brockton Liquors Inc. on East Ashland Street. An SUV driver traveling south on North Main Street allegedly swerved in an attempt to avoid another vehicle and lost control, careening into the side of the store.

Pictures show significant damage to the building’s exterior and interior.

The driver of the truck refused transport to the hospital and officials say there were no reports of any additional injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the store at the time of the collision.

