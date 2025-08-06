Search ongoing in Plymouth County town for suspect who fled from police, officials say

ABINGTON, Mass. — An active search is underway in Abington for a suspect accused of fleeing from officers following a pursuit.

Police say the suspect is a heavy-set Caucasian man with long hair wearing a black helmet and a dark-colored short sleeve shirt.

According to investigators, the suspect fled on foot in the area of Linwood Street near Ladyslipper Lane and Old Country Way after a police chase.

The facts and circumstances leading up to that chase are unknown at this time.

Multiple officers are canvassing the area and K-9 units and drones have been deployed.

Police are asking area residents not to approach the suspect and to call 911 immediately if you see him.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group