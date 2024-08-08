Scituate Light relighted in a ceremony that draws hundreds

SCITUATE, Mass. — A gunfire salute and then, with the flick of a switch, Scituate Light is back on.

Taken down two years ago after corrosion threatened to topple it, this historic beacon was completely renovated. So that now from its white base to its copper-cladded light, it glimmers once again.

“Scituate Light is iconic. It is Scituate,” said Bob Chessia, who is President of the Scituate Historical Society.

“People love lighthouses and this one is actually accessible — you can actually drive up to it,” he said.

From the air, it’s clear why this light is an iconic landmark.

Chessia took Boston 25 News to the top, up more than 30 winding stairs that lead to a ladder revealing an unsurpassed view of the Atlantic.

Chessia says this is the latest of many rebuilds.

“In 1930 during the Depression, they rebuilt the lantern room and did the lighthouse over,” he said.

Bob Gallagher is the lighthouse keeper.

“Lighthouses tell us something about a deep-seated commitment, a commitment to safeguard a community of neighbors and strangers alike,” he said.

People who live here are thrilled the light is back on.

“It really means a lot to the merchants here because it’s a draw and people come from all over to see it,” said Brian Elsden of Scituate.

So, once again Scituate Light is shining brightly — its beacon welcoming everyone.

“It’s one of those markers whether you’re on land or coming in on a boat that you know you’re home you’re in Scituate,” said Diana Dunphy of Scituate.

The lighthouse is open to the public on certain dates but you can walk by anytime to take in the incredible view and best of all — it’s now lit up at night once again.

