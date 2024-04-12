Police: 911 systems fully restored after partial outage in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After a brief outage to the town’s 911 systems on Friday, officials say the emergency phone lines have been fully restored.

Both the Plymouth police and fire chief notified residents in town around 11:30 a.m. that they may have difficulties contacting authorities after a 911 systems outage.

In a joint statement, officials said an issue with the State 911 system affected part of the town’s emergency call system so that only some 911 calls are going through.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

As a backup to calling 911, residents were asked to be prepared to call the police and fire dispatch line directly.

The phone numbers are as follows:

Plymouth Police Dispatch - 508-746-1212

Plymouth Fire Dispatch - 508-746-2211

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Plymouth Police and Fire wrote in a press release. “It is believed to be a larger issue with the State 911 system impacting other communities in the state.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

