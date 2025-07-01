Man charged with murder following deadly stabbing in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested an injured man accused of a deadly domestic stabbing in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Reynald Biamby, 44, of Mattapan, is charged with murder, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Brockton Police say they responded to an apartment at 341 Centre Street just after 4 a.m. for a report of a possible death.

Arriving officers found the body of a deceased woman, who has since been identified as 36-year-old Rose Lacroix of Mattapan.

Biamby was found at the scene with injuries and was subsequently transported to a Boston hospital for treatment.

The DA’s office described the incident as a “fatal domestic stabbing.”

Investigators sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Biamby, and took him into custody Tuesday afternoon upon his release from the hospital.

He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, help is available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Massachusetts has its own hotline called Safe Link. The number is 1-877-785-2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

