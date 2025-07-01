Woman dead, man hospitalized after stabbing in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police in Brockton are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in an apparent stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a possible death at a home on Centre Street just after 4 a.m. found a woman and a man suffering from injuries, authorities told Boston 25 News.

The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was rushed to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The names of the victims haven’t been released, and there was no word on whether any arrests had been made.

The Brockton Fire Department also confirmed in a post on X that firefighters and EMS crews responded to the stabbing.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

