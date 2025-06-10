Juvenile, woman hospitalized following shooting in Brockton, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. —

Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people, including a juvenile, to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to Brockton Police, officers responded to 229 Battles Farm Drive around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting that injured two people.

Responding law enforcement entities found a woman and a juvenile suffering from injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

