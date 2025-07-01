7-year-old girl with bone growth disorder throws out first pitch at Brockton Rox game

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 7-year-old girl capped off the long road to her recovery by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Brockton Rox game on Thursday night.

Arielle Oscar has a rare bone growth disorder. With the help of the doctors at Bay State Physical Therapy, she’s been improving her mobility with the use of a walker following recent bone realignment surgery.

Oscar successfully threw out the pitch. Still no word if the Rox will pick up her player option!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group