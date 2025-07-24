13 people injured after two-car crash in Hanover, officials say

HANOVER, Mass. — Several law enforcement entities responded to a serious crash on Thursday morning after more than a dozen people were injured.

According to the Hanover Fire Department, crews responded to the 500 block of Webster Street just before noon for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Officials say 13 people were injured in the crash, although the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Route 123 is shut down from Main Street to Walnut Street while authorities investigate.

Mutual aid from Rockland, Norwell, Hanson, Hingham, Abington, Whitman, and Pembroke are assisting Hanover authorities at the scene.

The Hanover Fire Department says all off duty members were called back to work to assist in the response.

No further information was immediately available.

