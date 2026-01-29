Plow driver rescues Auburn man stuck in snowbank during height of winter storm

AUBURN — Matte McGarry was driving a big plow for the town of Auburn Sunday night at the height of the snowstorm when something made him stop.

“It looked fake, it looked fake, it didn’t seem real when I saw it at first,” said McGarry. “I was doing my route, I have a quite an elaborate route and probably my third time around when I was turning around, I saw legs sticking out of the snow pretty much just flailing.”

Through the snow he saw a man stuck upside down in a snowbank, so he pulled over and jumped to help.

“He was face down in the snow with his feet kicking away,” said McGarry.

McGarry was able to pull the man to safety, his arms and face freezing from the cold.

“He seemed maybe in a state of shock a bit,” said McGarry.

A neighbor saw the commotion and came out to help the man get back inside safely.

He says the man was walking home after watching the Pats game before all the snow was cleared, when he fell in at least 3 feet of snow.

“He couldn’t reach the bottom the snow, the texture of it it’s really powdery, so he couldn’t reach the bottom is what he kept saying, so he had no way of pushing himself up out of the snow,” said McGarry. “It was scary.”

Now neighbors are calling this plow driver a hero for saving this man’s life.

“I think anyone would have done that,” said McGarry.

Boston 25 spoke with the man who fell into the snow, and while he didn’t want to be on camera, he says this plow driver saved his life and he’s beyond grateful.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group