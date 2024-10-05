“Please watch your kids’ whereabouts.”: Malden police seize illegally possesed firearm

MALDEN — In a Facebook post earlier on Friday, Malden police announced they seized an illegally possessed firearm from a 19-year-old.

On Thursday night, October 3, Malden police claimed that Officer Blake Ferry and Officer Dave Kessler were successfully able to recover the firearm in the area of Pearl Street from the 19-year-old Salem Male.

The male was taken into custody and charged with firearms violations, alongside receiving stolen property, as it was reported that the firearm was stolen. The male is presumed innocent until he’s proven guilty in a court of law.

“Please watch your kids’ whereabouts, friends, and belongings when they leave the house.” Malden Police say. “Help us prevent tragic things from happening.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

