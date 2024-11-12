‘Playing politics with people’: Gov. Healey reacts to Moulton’s transgender comment

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey, the state’s first LGBTQ+ leader, says recent comments by Rep. Seth Moulton regarding transgender athletes amount to “playing politics with people.”

Healey addressed the Democratic Congressman’s remarks Tuesday. Representative Moulton was quoted last week in a New York Times article that asked Democrats why they felt they lost the White House to President-elect Trump.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton told the New York Times, before adding: “I have two girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

The comment sparked backlash from other Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

On Tuesday, Gov. Healey acknowledged the party should do more to listen to different opinions.

“I think it’s really important that the party have discussions about a whole bunch of issues,” Healey said.

But she criticized Moulton’s transgender remark.

“There’s too much conflating of things right now,” Healey said. “What I saw in that comment is playing politics with people, and we shouldn’t do that… We should have real conversations and not play politics with people, particularly with young people and people who are vulnerable.”

Rep. Moulton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the governor’s remarks, but the Congressman defended his statements over the weekend.

“I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women’s sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male,” Moulton said in a statement to Boston 25 News last week. “I am also a strong supporter of the civil rights of all Americans, including transgender rights. I will fight, as I always have, for the rights and safety of all citizens.”

Moulton’s office told Boston 25 News he did not believe transgender issues caused Democrats to lose the 2024 election.

“We lost, in part, because we shame and belittle too many opinions held by too many voters and that needs to stop,” he said in the statement.

Though Moulton has faced criticism from those within his party, the head of the Massachusetts GOP agreed with his comments.

“The backlash against Congressman Moulton for making this statement is one reason why Democrats suffered significant losses across the country this election cycle,” said Amy Carnevale, chair of the MassGOP. “Republicans agree that it’s entirely possible to respect gender preferences while also acknowledging that the physical differences between men and women create distinct risks in sports.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

