Rep. Moulton under fire after comment about transgender athletes

SALEM, Mass. — Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton says he supports the rights of transgender Americans but believes there should be limits when it comes to athletes on playing fields. His statement to Boston 25 News on Friday evening follows a controversial quote in the New York Times regarding his thoughts on transgender athletes and why Democrats lost the 2024 election.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton told the New York Times before adding: “I have two girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Fellow Democrats and educators in his home district of Salem immediately criticized the comment. Salem’s mayor and school committee issued a statement saying they “denounce, in the strongest terms possible, the comments made by Congressman Seth Moulton regarding children’s athletic participation. Congressman Moulton’s comments with respect to trans and non-binary children do not reflect our values.”

Mass Equality, an advocacy group for the state’s LGBTQ+ community, said it was “extremely disturbed” by Moulton’s comments in a post on Facebook.

“Our community is deeply hurt by these remarks, which reinforce harmful stereotypes and undermine the dignity of transgender athletes,” Mass Equality Executive Director Tanya Neslusan said in a statement, adding she hoped to engage with Moulton on the issue.

Moulton did not back down from the criticism on Friday.

“I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women’s sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male,” Moulton said in a statement to Boston 25 News. “I am also a strong supporter of the civil rights of all Americans, including transgender rights.”

Moulton added that he did not believe transgender issues cost Democrats the 2024 election.

“We lost, in part, because we shame and belittle too many opinions held by too many voters and that needs to stop,” the statement said.

While Moulton received criticism from those within his party, Republicans applauded him.

“The backlash against Congressman Moulton for making this statement is one reason why Democrats suffered significant losses across the country this election cycle,” said Amy Carnevale, chair of the MassGOP. “Republicans agree that it’s entirely possible to respect gender preferences while also acknowledging that the physical differences between men and women create distinct risks in sports.”

