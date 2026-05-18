Play Ball Foundation celebrates bring sports to 1,000 students in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit hosted a celebration in Methuen on Sunday. The Play Ball Foundation works with “high-need communities” across the state to bring team sports to middle schoolers.

Play Ball invests in these cities and towns to create leagues where kids can play in the fall and spring. In the two years since partnering with Methuen, the program has grown. So far, about 1,000 middle school students have joined in to play.

“Through the strength of our partnership with Ryan Middlemiss, Superintendent Lisa Golobski Twomey, and the entire Methuen Public Schools community, more than 1,000 middle school students now have the opportunity to play sports, build confidence, and feel connected to their schools and teammates,” Play Ball Executive Director Katie Small said. “What has been built here in Methuen is about far more than sports, it is about creating opportunities, strengthening community, and ensuring every young person feels like they belong.”

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The celebration on Sunday was held at Methuen High School as students were in between basketball games. Boston 25 News’ Michael Raimondi was the emcee of the event. He graduated from MHS in 2012 and played varsity baseball.

“It’s so great to see all the smiling kids and how excited they were to get up on a Sunday to play sports with their friends,” Raimondi said. “Methuen loves to support their local kids and athletes. I’m so happy to see the next generation of kids have a partner to setup games for them.”

After the celebration, the kids were able to have lunch free thanks to the donations of food from Sal’s Pizza. New Balance and Franklin also donated gear to the kids with socks, bags, hats, and basketballs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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