Plans approved to replace Charlestown 99 with 240 new apartments

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Plans have been approved by the planning department to transform a well-known Charlestown site into a new residential development.

The proposal called for replacing the Charlestown 99 restaurant at 201 Rutherford Avenue with a six-story apartment building that will bring approximately 240 new housing units to the neighborhood, including 48 designated as income-restricted.

The development is expected to generate around 210 construction jobs and introduce a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments aimed at meeting growing housing demand.

The site currently houses a longtime community fixture, the 99 Restaurant, remembered not only as a local favorite but also for its connection to the “Steak Tip Massacre,” a 1995 shooting that left four alleged mobsters dead.

The property sits on an underutilized portion of the larger Bunker Hill Mall area, which city planners have identified as a prime opportunity for redevelopment.

The new project is designed to integrate with the surrounding retail environment while enhancing the neighborhood’s overall character.

Plans include residential amenities, 62 structured parking spaces, and improvements to the public realm, such as updated streetscapes, landscaping, and pedestrian-friendly features.

In addition, the development will incorporate bike parking, electric vehicle charging stations, public art installations, and the planting of dozens of new trees.

Located within the PLAN: Charlestown study area approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency in September 2023, the proposal aligns with broader city goals for growth and sustainability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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