Plane landing in Boston possibly struck by lightning

A plane at Logan Airport is out of service after possibly being struck by lightning during a flight Monday night.

A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston landed at Logan before midnight after possibly being struck by lightning while in the skies, airline officials tell Boston 25 News.

According to Delta, flight 2346 landed safely and none of the 85 passengers or members of the crew were injured.

A Boston 25 News photographer noticed crew members looking at a Delta plane parked near a gate early Tuesday morning.

The plane will remain out of service while the investigation is underway.

