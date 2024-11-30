Pickup truck and tractor trailer collide, leaving one with serious injuries

SWANSEA, Mass. — Swansea Police and Fire Departments responded to a collision between a pickup truck and tractor trailer on GAR Highway.

On Friday, at approximately 4:55pm, Swansea Police, Fire and Ambulance were dispatched in the vicinity of 1941 GAR Highway to a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and tractor trailer.

Once arriving, crews conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that the tractor trailer, hauling pool water, attempted to make a left turn onto GAR Highway, when it was struck by the pickup truck.

The tractor trailer driver was not hurt, however the pickup driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Swansea police are currently investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

