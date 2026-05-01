Pickup truck engulfs into flames in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass. — Firefighters quickly put out a vehicle fire in Rutland.

According to police, a man driving a Chevy Silverado noticed a strong odor and heat coming from the dashboard.

He pulled into the Rail Trail parking lot on Wachusett Street, and within moments, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, and crews extinguished the fire shortly after arriving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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