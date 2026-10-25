SWANSEA, Mass. — A Swansea man is facing an OUI charge after police say his pickup truck left Route 6 and crashed into a home Saturday afternoon.

Swansea police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded to 1228 Grand Army of the Republic Highway around 4:29 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a truck had struck a house.

Police said a gray 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by Douglas McLane, 45, of Swansea, left the roadway before crashing into the home’s porch and foundation.

Officers removed McLane from the truck amid concerns about a possible gas leak. He was taken by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Following an investigation, police arrested McLane on charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

Pickup truck crashes into Swansea home; driver arrested on OUI charge (Swansea Fire Department)

Firefighters worked to stabilize the damaged porch and its roof. Officials ultimately determined the home was unsafe to occupy.

No one was inside the house when the crash occurred, but a dog was home at the time. The homeowners later returned and safely removed the animal.

Liberty Utilities responded to address a gas leak, and the truck was towed from the scene.

The charges are allegations, and McLane is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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