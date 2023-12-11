Phyl Your Stocking Holiday Sweepstakes

Bernie and Phyl’s is in the spirit of giving this holiday season and want to “Phyl” your stocking.

Watch Boston 25 Morning news each weekday at 6:15 a.m. from December 11th through December 22nd to get the “Phyl Your Stocking” word of the day.

Enter each day before 10 a.m. for your chance to win a different daily prize with the grand prize winner of a $4000 shopping spree at Bernie and Phyl’s being announced on the final day!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group