Photos: Powerful winter storm buries Massachusetts in snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful winter storm buried many Massachusetts communities in more than a foot of snow on Sunday.

Some towns were nearing 20 inches of snow late Sunday night.

The long-duration storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas before wrapping up late Monday. A widespread 15 to 20 inches is on tap for most.

Hundreds of districts across the region cancelled school on Monday due to the storm.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts through Monday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group