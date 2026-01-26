Photos: Powerful winter storm buries Massachusetts in snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful winter storm buried many Massachusetts communities in more than a foot of snow on Sunday.
Some towns were nearing 20 inches of snow late Sunday night.
The long-duration storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas before wrapping up late Monday. A widespread 15 to 20 inches is on tap for most.
Hundreds of districts across the region cancelled school on Monday due to the storm.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Massachusetts through Monday night.
