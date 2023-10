BOSTON — Newborns and staff at the neonatal intensive care unit at Tufts Medical Center are not missing out on Halloween fun.

The hospital shared photos of their youngest patients and those who take care of them on Tuesday.

We’re told all of the “out of this world” costumes were designed and created by the Tufts MC NICU nurses.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Happy Halloween from the babies and staff at Tufts Medical Center NICU (Tufts Medical Center)

