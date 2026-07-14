Pet safety tips to consider as heat continues, advisory issued across the state

DEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re outside, you are definitely feeling the heat!

Animal experts are reminding pet owners that leaving a pet in a parked car can become deadly in just a matter of minutes.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston held a demonstration that tracked real time temperatures inside a vehicle in Dedham on Tuesday, showing just how quickly conditions can turn life-threatening for pets.

“Animals do not regulate their body temperature the way that humans do,” said Karen LoStracco.

The demonstration is part of their “Too Hot for Spot” campaign.

“Massachusetts law prohibits an animal from being confined in a vehicle in a manner that can reasonably be affected or threatened the health of the animal due to the exposure of extreme heat or cold.”

If you see a pet in distress inside a hot car, looking for signs of excessive panting, alerting a nearby business or your local animal control is always a good way to act fast.

You also shouldn’t rely on your vehicle’s climate control, as things can change quickly.

“It’s a combination of disbelief that this is still happening and that a pet owner could even put their pet in this position and it’s frustration,” said Dedham Animal Control Officer Deni Goldman.

If you observe a pet in distress inside a hot car, call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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