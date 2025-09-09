Person with pellet gun prompts ‘secure campus mode’ at several NH schools, police say

BEDFORD, N.H. — A report of a person with a gun sent several schools into a secure mode on Tuesday.

According to Bedford Police, reports of a person with a long gun along Gault Road came in to dispatch around 2 p.m.

Because of Gault Road’s proximity to the Bedford School District, Bedford High School, Ross Lurgio Middle School, McKelvie Intermediate, and Peter Woodbury Elementary School were placed in a brief “secure campus mode” out of an abundance of caution.

Several different law enforcement entities, including Manchester Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search of the area.

Less than an hour later at 2:55 p.m., the person in question was located and the gun they were carrying was determined to be a pellet gun, according to investigators.

Charges have not been filed and police say the person is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public or school community.

“Public safety is our top priority, and our department takes all reports of this nature extremely seriously,” said Chief Daniel Douidi. “I would like to thank our mutual aid partners and our officers for their quick and diligent response.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

