LAKEVILLE, Mass. — One person suffered minor injuries after an overnight rollover crash on Route 140 in Lakeville.

According to the Lakeville Fire Department, just after 2:30 AM, fire crews were dispatched to Route 140 in response to a motor vehicle accident. Once there, firefighters found a single vehicle in the median that had rolled onto its roof.

An initial report said that the car had been traveling northbound and rolled over several times before coming to a stop on the southbound side.

The sole occupant of the vehicle had exited the car by themselves and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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