Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a person was struck by a motor vehicle in East Boston, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say that on Thursday, around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Meridian and Saratoga Street to reports of a person struck by a motor vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers located the victim, who was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS rendered aid to the victim and transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

Due to the victim’s injuries, Boston Police Homicide Detectives assigned to the Fatal Collision Team were also dispatched to the scene to investigate. The operator of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made, as the incident remains under investigation.

Central Square, Meridian Street at Border Street, and Meridian Street at Lexington Street are blocked off at this time as authorities continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

