Massachusetts bill aims to add life-saving sensors to school buses

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers heard emotional testimony on a senate bill that could require sensors to be installed on school bus doors.

“I’m asking, did my daughter’s life matter? And do the lives matter of the next children step off the bus?” said Amanda Taylor, Amanda Taylor sitting alongside a framed picture of her daughter, Summer Steele, urging lawmakers to prioritize school safety.

Ten years ago, Steele was killed right in front of her father, as she stepped off her school bus in Plainfield, Massachusetts.

“Her backpack got caught. He shut her in by her backpack. And eventually fell to her death by being run over.”

Taylor testified to the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security in favor of a bill that would add anti pinch sensors on all new school bus doors.

A State Representative told the Committee it would cost an estimated ten million dollars to retrofit existing school busses.

“The sensor would work like it works on trains. There would be a buzzing noise or there would be an indication of something blocking the closure of the door which allows the driver to stop and look. And make sure everyone is safe,” said Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

A representative from a company that builds the sensors urged lawmakers to also consider anti-drag sensors.

“The anti-drag can detect obstructions such as a small backpack, strap, or a dog leash. Even if the doors are closed. The anti-drag feature is key for school busses because over 75 percent of school bus related incidences are object that can be difficult to detect that standardized anti pinch solutions may not detect, such as a jacket, a backpack, a dog leash, a key chain, something small,” said Nicholas Lusk.

If passed, the senate bill would be called Summer’s law for Steele.

Amanda Taylor promised no matter what happens with this vote, she’s not giving up.

“It just seems inexcusable to me that our school busses lack this safety measure. I mean it’s a no brainer. This is a no brainer here,” said Taylor.

The same legislation also sets up a special statewide commission that would be tasked with making school buses as safe as they can be for children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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