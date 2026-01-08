Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — A person has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Canton, Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Wendell Robery say.

The incident occurred around 6:55 p.m., when Canton police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of Randolph Street and Wentworth Road to reports of a pedestrian struck by a sedan.

Once on the scene, crews found a man in the roadway suffering from serious and traumatic injuries. He was transported to a Boston area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Randolph Street does have sidewalks, but it is unclear at this time if the victim was walking on the sidewalk.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene and cooperated with the police.

At this time, Randolph Street is closed, and motorists are being detoured at Wentworth Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible as investigators work at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

