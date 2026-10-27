Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being pulled from Charles River in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A person has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the Charles River in Waltham Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a request for assistance from Waltham for a report of someone who jumped off the Moody Street Bridge.

Officers said the person was pulled from the water with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital.

Police did not provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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