Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being pulled from Charles River in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A person has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the Charles River in Waltham Tuesday afternoon.
Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a request for assistance from Waltham for a report of someone who jumped off the Moody Street Bridge.
Officers said the person was pulled from the water with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital.
Police did not provide any additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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