Person suffers life-threatening-injuries in Abington crash that sends two to hospital, officials say

ABINGTON, Mass. — Two people were taken to area hospital following a crash in Abington, Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Randolph Street, according to Abington Police.

The crash was head-on, according to the Abington Fire Department.

Abington Crash Photo Credit: Abington Fire Department

Two people were taken to area hospital, one person had life-threatening-injuries, according to officials.

A section of Randolph Street was closed for the investigation.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group