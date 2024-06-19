Person struck by vehicle on Route 3 in Chelmsford has died, state police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A person who was struck by a vehicle on Route 3 in Chelmsford on Tuesday night has died from their injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near the exit to Route 129 found a person in the road suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was later pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed an SUV with significant front-end damage and a sedan stopped at the scene.

The operator of one of those vehicles suffered minor injuries, state police noted.

No criminal charges have been announced in connection with the deadly crash.

Traffic was backed up for miles as police detoured motorists around the crash scene and onto Route 129.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

