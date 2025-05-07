Boston police investigating death of 3-year-old child

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home at 9 Hannon Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood for a report of a child in cardiac arrest just before midnight on Tuesday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

In a statement, the police department said, “Officers responded to the hospital, where they were later advised that the child had been pronounced deceased.”

Police noted that an active crime scene remains at the Hannon Street home and that homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group