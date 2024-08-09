Person stabbed, transported to hospital after stabbing at Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a stabbing outside Downtown Crossing on Friday morning.

Officers were called to 10 Summer Street around 6:09 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from stab wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

