Person stabbed at Copley MBTA station, suspect in custody

BOSTON — A person is in custody following a stabbing that took place inside the Copley MBTA station, Monday night.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man on the westbound platform at Copley, just before 8:30 p.m. according to the MBTA Transit Police.

The stabbing appears to have taken place after an interaction between the two individuals outside the station. The suspect then followed the victim into the station and stabbed him before fleeing, officials say.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was conscious and alert.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by the MBTA Transit Police.

Boston Police also responded this this incident, Monday night.

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