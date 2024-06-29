Person stabbed at Boston Whole Foods

One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a Boston supermarket Saturday.

Boston police responded to the Whole Foods on Harrison Ave in the South End around 1:36 p.m. for the reported stabbing, according to a police spokesperson.

Arriving officers found one victim and transported them to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries,

No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is ongoing.

