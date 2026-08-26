Person seriously injured in hit-and-run in Medford

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person seriously injured on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Harvard Street and Winchester Street intersection around 5:30 a.m. for the crash, according to police.

Police believe the person was walking in the crosswalk when they were struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The person hit was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

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“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or the vehicle involved to contact us. We are also asking residents and businesses in the area to review any available surveillance or doorbell camera footage that may have captured the vehicle traveling on Harvard Street or Winchester Street before or after the crash,” Medford police posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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