Person in serious condition after being hit by car in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Hanover Friday night.

The pedestrian was transported from the area of the crash on King Street to a local trauma center, the Hanover Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area before 8 p.m.

All off-duty members of the fire department were recalled to cover additional 911 calls.

Additional details were not made immediately available.

#Breaking now in #Hanover. State police are investigating a car versus pedestrian at 104 King St. One person transported. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7tvcKoJ6BU — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) December 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

