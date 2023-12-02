Local

Person in serious condition after being hit by car in Hanover

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

HANOVER, Mass — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Hanover Friday night.

The pedestrian was transported from the area of the crash on King Street to a local trauma center, the Hanover Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area before 8 p.m.

All off-duty members of the fire department were recalled to cover additional 911 calls.

Additional details were not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

