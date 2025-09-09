Person injured after shooting in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — One person is hurt after an overnight shooting in Norwood.

According to police, around 2:25 a.m., officers received multiple reports of possible gunfire in the area of Norwest Drive.

Shortly after the 911 calls, a victim was located near Prospect Street.

The victim was transported to a Boston trauma center for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the crime scene was located at the intersection of Irving and Blossom Streets.

At this time, there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the public, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact Detective Sinclair at 781-856-6140.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

