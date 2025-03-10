Person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dorchester on Monday morning.
According to Boston police, around 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the area of 119 Whitfield Street for a report of a person shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
