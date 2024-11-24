Person hospitalized after overnight shooting outside restaurant in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — One person has been hospitalized after an overnight shooting outside a restaurant in Lynn.

According to police, officers received a call for shots fired outside Mama Blanca Restaurant & Lounge on Oxford Steet around 12:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers did not find a victim on the scene.

Police say that restaurant workers told them they saw the victim get into a vehicle. It is unknown if the victim was driving the vehicle or was the passenger.

Police added that an unoccupied car was also hit by gunfire.

Police say Boston Police later called Lynn officers and reported a victim had shown up to Mass. General Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group