Arrest made after person killed in Framingham crash

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A person who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Framingham on Wednesday morning has died.

The collision happened at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road shortly before 10:00 a.m.

The person hit suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased several hours later Wednesday afternoon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

Framingham police say the vehicle did not stay at the scene and was located a short distance away from where the crash took place.

Police say the driver has been arrested and will be arraigned in Framingham District Court either late Wednesday afternoon or on Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group