Person flown to hospital after incident at Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. — State police are responding to a water incident at Walden Pond.

According to State police, officers responded to a water incident involving a 33-year-old person at Walden Pond.

Troopers facilitated a MedFlight to a Boston Hospital for the victim, who was unconscious but breathing.

No further information is available and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group