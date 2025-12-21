Two people hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after stabbing in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a daytime stabbing in Boston, police say.

Around 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, Boston Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 71 Summer Street to reports of a fight.

Once on scene, officers found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for further treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Later, a second victim arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, homicide detectives were called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

