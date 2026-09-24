Person dies after falling from scaffolding in Boston

BOSTON — A person has died on Thursday after falling from scaffolding from a building in Boston, authorities announced.

Boston Fire District Chief Eric Vinitsky says that around 2:45 PM, they were dispatched to the area of Weld Hill Street and Hyde Park Ave for an unknown EMS incident.

Once there, crews found a man in his late 40s on the ground. Chief Vinitsky says the man fell from the building’s second or third-floor scaffolding.

The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Chief Vinitsky says that OSHA was called to the scene. The chief added that it is unclear if wind played a factor in the victim’s fall.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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