Person arrested, man taken to the hospital following altercation at TD Garden

BOSTON — A man has been taken to the hospital, and a person has been arrested following an altercation during a Bruins game at TD Garden, Boston police say.

The incident occurred around 3:07 P.M. when officers assigned to TD Garden responded to a report that a man had fallen down a set of stairs at the lower bowl.

Additional aid was provided by Boston EMS, who transported the man to a local area hospital for what is at this time believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unconfirmed at this time, but police said that the man was injured as a result of an altercation with another individual. That person has been arrested following an investigation.

A spokesperson for TD Garden said that they are aware of the incident and “are fully cooperating with authorities and have no further details to share at this time.”

Boston police say that they will have more information later this evening when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

