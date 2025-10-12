Person arrested after claiming to have a bomb at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — One person has been arrested after making a threat at the Topsfield Fair on Sunday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 a.m., troopers became aware of a person who made threats against the Topsfield Fair.

Police believed the individual may be emotionally disturbed and issued a BOLO (“be on the lookout”).

A short time later, officers located the person of interest’s vehicle at the Topsfield Fairgrounds and placed them in custody without incident.

Once in custody, the person told Police there was a bomb inside their vehicle, state police said.

Police closed Route 1 to allow State Police Bomb Squad technicians to investigate the threat.

Troopers determined the vehicle was safe, allowing the road to reopen around 8:50 a.m.

“At approximately 7:20 am this morning, the Topsfield Fair was notified by law enforcement of a potential threat to the fairgrounds,” Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said in a statement. “A multi agency response followed our safety protocols, and after a complete sweep of the grounds, the fairgrounds were deemed safe and will be open at 9:30 am.”

State Police is reminding everyone that any suspicious activity at a large event should be reported by calling 911. “If you see something, say something.”

Information on the person arrested is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

