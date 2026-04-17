Person arrested after brief foot pursuit with police

MEDFORD, Mass. — A person has been arrested in Medford after an incident prompted a foot pursuit.

According to police, around 5:30 on Friday morning, officers received a call from a resident on Horne Avenue reporting a suspicious male dressed entirely in black clothing and wearing a ski mask.

In light of recent motor vehicle break-ins in the area, the caller’s concern prompted an immediate police response.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual on Gaston Street and attempted to engage with him.

Following a brief interaction, the suspect fled on foot, initiating a pursuit that led officers across I-93 and into the Middlesex Fells Reservation.

The person was arrested and, at this time, has not been positively identified, as he provided false information upon being taken into custody.

Authorities will confirm his identity through fingerprinting during the booking process.

Additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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