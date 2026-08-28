Arrest warrant issued for Kingston woman accused of abusing children at in-home daycare

KINGSTON, Mass. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 51-year-old woman accused of physically abusing multiple young children at an in-home daycare she operated for years.

According to police, a warrant for Karen Rezendes, who operated “Oh Nana’s Daycare,” was obtained Thursday, August. 27, following a multi-week investigation into alleged assaults and batteries involving children who attended the daycare.

Investigators said the alleged victims were generally toddlers between about 1 and 4 years old.

Rezendes is accused of violently shoving a child to the ground, striking a child with kitchen accessories, slamming a child against a counter, locking a child in an attic, and committing additional acts of physical abuse.

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The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the Department of Early Education and Care also conducted investigations, police said.

Oh Nana’s Daycare is no longer licensed, according to Kingston police.

Police said Rezendes was not home when detectives executed the search warrant.

Investigators believe she may have become aware of the police activity through her home security system. Rezendes has apparently not returned to her home.

Detectives said they have made multiple attempts to locate her at her residence and other locations associated with her.

Police also said they have called Rezendes and informed her attorney about the arrest warrant, but she has not surrendered.

Rezendes remains wanted by the Kingston Police Department.

Anyone who knows where Rezendes is located is asked to contact Kingston police. Police are asking members of the public not to attempt to detain her.

Police are asking parents whose children attended the daycare to come forward if they suspect their child may have been abused.

“Did your child make allegations of abuse that you initially thought were outlandish, or come home with injuries attributed to an innocent cause that were only witnessed by the defendant?” Kingston police said. “They may have been victims of physical abuse.”

Police said they have corroborated victim statements with other evidence and believe additional victims may come forward.

Police believe Rezendes is driving a gray 2021 Honda Odyssey with Massachusetts registration 2539VJ.

Karen Rezendes wanted in Kingston

Parents or guardians with information are asked to contact Detective Zachary Francis at ZFrancis@kpdmass.org or 781-585-0523, ext. 6675.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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