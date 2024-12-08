Pepperell man charged with OUI after striking Dunstable officer

DUNSTABLE, Mass. — On Saturday night, December 7, Dunstable police arrested and charged a Pepperell man with an OUI after clipping an officer with his truck.

The incident occurred around 4:45 P.M. when an officer was instructing traffic at a Jinglefest event, that’s when a pickup truck’s side-view mirror struck the officer.

The officer described the vehicle to other Dunstable police as a grey Dodge pickup truck. The officers were able to locate the driver and vehicle and ordered them to stop.

The driver, a 30-year-old Pepperell man, had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the truck. Officers had asked the driver to exit the truck but declined, leading to a struggle causing one officer to have a broken thumb. The driver was eventually arrested when additional officers came.

When being placed in the cruiser, the driver began making threatening statements towards the officers, and when he was getting booked at the police station, he still acted aggressively. The driver was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

He is being charged with the following:

Failure to Stop for Police

OUI Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Vandalizing Property

Threatening to Commit a Crime

The driver will be summoned to Ayer District court to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

