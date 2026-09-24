MBTA announces ferry service cancellations ahead of nor’easter

The MBTA announced that all ferry services are cancelled for Saturday and Sunday, during the forecasted nor’easter.

All Lynn and Quincy ferry services were cancelled for the remainder of Thursday, due to rough seas.

Winthrop and Harbor Loop ferry passengers may also experience uncomfortable conditions and possible cancellations Thursday.

Several Charlestown ferry trips were cancelled for Friday morning.

Additional trips are scheduled to operate as conditions allow, but may be canceled later.

MBTA officials said all Lynn, Winthrop, and Quincy ferry trips scheduled for Friday are also cancelled.

Harbor Loop, Hingham, Hingham/Hull, Easton, Boston, and Charlestown trips are currently scheduled to operate.

Passengers are asked to check T-Alerts for the most current ferry service information.

The MBTA said it may operate buses, subway trains, and the Commuter Rail at slower speeds. If flooding occurs, subway and Commuter Rail service may be suspended.

RIDE customers can call The RIDE Access Center (TRAC) at 844-427-7433 for information about delays or cancelations for any scheduled trips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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